Punjab students invest a whopping ₹68,000 crore annually for studying in Canada: Report2 min read 23 Sep 2023, 05:15 PM IST
The current data from student visa processing agencies suggest that around 3.4 lakh Punjabi students are currently studying in various educational institutions across Canada.
Amid growing tension between India and Canada over allegation of ‘alleged involvement’ in the June killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in British Columbia's Surrey, a news media report has shown that youngsters from Punjab invest a whopping ₹68,000 crore for education in just Canada itself.