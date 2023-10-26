As India resumes some visa services, Canada calls move a 'good sign', says suspension should've never happened
India-Canada row update: India resumed services for entry, business, medical and conference visas starting Thursday, October 26.
Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller called India's move to resume some visa services in Canada "a good sign" and said the decision has come after "an anxious time" for many Canadians. His statement came as India resumed issuing visas from Thursday, October 26, to people of Indian origin, and those requiring permits to attend conferences or for business or medical reasons.