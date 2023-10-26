Canada's Immigration Minister Marc Miller called India's move to resume some visa services in Canada "a good sign" and said the decision has come after "an anxious time" for many Canadians. His statement came as India resumed issuing visas from Thursday, October 26, to people of Indian origin, and those requiring permits to attend conferences or for business or medical reasons. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a press release issued by the Indian High Commission in Ottawa, India resumed services for entry, business, medical and conference visas starting Thursday. "Emergency services will continue to be handled by the Indian High Commission and the consulates in Toronto and Vancouver," it added.

India imposed a ban on visa services in Canada in September after tension between India and Canada escalated following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations against Indian officials over the killing of a Sikh separatist leader. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Trudeau accused India's government of helping orchestrate the killing of a Sikh separatist activist and Canadian citizen Hardeep Singh Nijjar on Canadian soil in June. New Delhi called the allegation "absurd" and retaliated with several measures.

In September, India "suspended till further notice" its visa services in Canada. The country also asked Ottawa to reduce its diplomatic presence and make it equal to the number of Indians who have diplomatic immunity in Canada.

Meanwhile, Canada did not retaliate against India's halting the issuing of new visas for Canadian nationals. India previously expelled a senior Canadian diplomat after Canada expelled a senior Indian diplomat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, in a move that is expected to ease tensions in a high-profile dispute between the two countries, the Indian High Commission in Ottawa said on Wednesday that it has decided to resume visa services in Canada for four categories after a considered review of the security situation which "takes into account some recent Canadian measures in this regard".

Canada's Marc Mille hailed India's move as a "good sign" and was quoted by CTVnews as saying, "Our feeling is that a suspension should never have happened in the first place."

Besides, Emergency Preparedness Minister Harjit Sajjan also said the resumption of visa processing is good news. He, however, didn't speculate on what message New Delhi was trying to send. In a statement, the Canada-India Business Council said it was "a promising development" for trade. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

