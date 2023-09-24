India's federal anti-terror agency National Investigation Agency (NIA) has revealed that they will seize the properties in India of nineteen more fugitive Khalistani terrorists, according to a report by NDTV. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move comes a day after NIA confiscated a house and land of self-styled general counsel of the outlawed Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) outfit and Canada-based designated individual terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's Amritsar and the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Saturday.

"Property confiscation" notices were put up outside the residence of pro-Khalistan leader Pannu in Chandigarh and near a piece of agricultural land in Punjab's Amritsar {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Pannu has been in the news for issuing blatant threats in an online hate speech video to senior Indian diplomats and government functionaries in public forums. He had also threatened Canadian Hindus for a few days, asking them to leave Canada and claiming that they had adopted a ‘jingoistic approach’ by siding with India.

Earlier, slain Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar's India property was also confiscated by NIA, on Saturday.

The crackdown comes amid escalating diplomatic row between India and Canada over the issue of the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar by unidentified assailants in British Columbia in June. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(This is a breaking news. Please refresh page for further details)

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!