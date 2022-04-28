India cancels some passenger trains to make way for coal to avoid power crises

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, many regions in India have witnessed long hours of blackouts, while some industries are trimming their output due to shortages in fossil fuel - which has created a threat to the economy’s revival from the pandemic-led slump.
To avoid full-blown power crises, India has canceled some passenger trains to enable faster movement of coal carriages as the country struggles to restock depleting inventories at power plants.
Also, concerns about a further spike in inflation are escalating during the time when the Indian government is struggling to rein in high energy prices due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Globally, many countries suffered higher prices in oil, energy, and even consumer products due to supply shortages arising from the Russia - Ukraine war.
Gaurav Krishna Bansal, an executive director at Indian Railways told Bloomberg that the measure is temporary and passenger services will be restored as soon as the situation normalizes.
Bansal stated that the Railways is trying to minimize the time it takes to move coal to power plants.
As per the report, Indian Railways seek to add 100,000 more wagons to its fleet to meet the growing demand. Also, they are constructing dedicated freight corridors to deliver goods faster.
Notably, India's coal reserves at power plants have dropped by nearly 17% since the start of April and are barely able to be a third of the required levels.
Also, electricity demand spiked as temperatures have risen in many parts of India, prompting the weather department to issue heat-wave warnings.
It needs to be noted that India's average temperature reached almost 92 degrees Fahrenheit (33 degrees Celsius) in March - which is the highest on record for the month since authorities started collecting the data in 1901.
