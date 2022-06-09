An American military commander said on Wednesday that some of the defence infrastructures that China is creating near its border with India in Ladakh are 'alarming'
The government of India has been carefully monitoring developments along its border areas, including the construction of infrastructure by the Chinese side in the eastern Ladakh sector, said external affairs ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi on Thursday.
"The government is committed to and takes all adequate and appropriate measures to safeguard the territorial integrity and sovereignty as the developments in recent years have clearly demonstrated," said Bagchi.
He also stated that the government of India has taken various measures in recent years to develop infrastructure along the border areas to not only meet India's strategic and security requirements but also facilitate the economic developments of the areas.
"As far as the current situation (in eastern Ladakh) is concerned, we have maintained continuous communication with the Chinese side both through diplomatic and military channels," Bagchi said.
He said India will maintain its dialogue with the Chinese side to resolve the remaining issues in eastern Ladakh.
The statements come after remarks by an American military commander that some of the defence infrastructures that China is creating near its border with India in Ladakh are "alarming".
US Army's Pacific Commanding General Charles A Flynn, who was on a visit to India, on Wednesday talked about the infrastructure development by China along its borders with India in the Ladakh sector, and called the Chinese activities in that region "eye-opening".
He also said that the "destabilising and corrosive" behaviour of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) in the Indo-Pacific region is simply not helpful.
"I think it is worthy of us working together as a counterweight to some of those corrosive and corruptive behaviours that the Chinese do," said Flynn.
The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in a tense border standoff in eastern Ladakh since 5 May 2020, when a violent clash between the two sides erupted in the Pangong lake area.
Last month, it emerged that China is constructing a second bridge in an area held by it around the strategically key Pangong Tso lake in eastern Ladakh and this could help its military to quickly mobilise its troops in the region.
China has also been establishing other infrastructure such as roads and residential units in the border areas with India. It also has maritime border disputes with various countries in the Indo-Pacific region such as Vietnam and Japan.
