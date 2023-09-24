India has undertaken extensive construction activities near the China border in the past three years amid strained diplomatic relations. The Border Roads Organisation has completed around 300 projects worth ₹8,000 crore during this time and developmental work continues at a rapid pace in the region. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“In the last three years, we set up 295 road projects, bridges, tunnels and airfields which were dedicated to the nation. In four months, our 60 more projects will be ready and the pace of our work has increased," said BRO Director General Lt General Rajeev Chaudhry on Sunday.

The official said the Indian government had increased the organisation's budget "by 100% in the last two years".

Chaudhry arrived in Chandigarh on Sunday to to inspect the ongoing construction work of a BRO air dispatch unit – touted to be the world's largest 3D concrete printed campus. The DG also said that the Ministry of Defence unit was now using steel slag – a by-product of steel – and plastic in the construction of roads.

“Today, the BRO's pace of work is quite fast and the government has complete support in it, be it the budget, machines, new technology and simplification of procedures. You can be rest assured that we will leave China behind in the next four to five years," he told PTI.

While previous governments had been wary of constructing roads near the Line of Actual Control, Chaudhry said that the current regime was "thinking in a different way". From merely two tunnels being constructed in 60 years, the region had now seen four tunnels being built in the past three years.

"We are presently working on 10 tunnels, which will be ready by next year and eight more tunnels are planned," he added.

