India on Sunday celebrated its 75th Independence Day with Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisting the tricolour and addressing the nation from Red Fort.

The PM said that on this day, the country is remembering every person who contributed to the freedom struggle, as the country is indebted to all of them.

"I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters... Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world," said the prime minister.

"Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them," he added.

View Full Image Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on the occasion of 75th Independence Day at Red Fort in Delhi (ANI)

The PM spoke of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors, paramedical staff among others.

He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.

"We can say with pride that the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said.

Modi said had India not developed its own vaccine, its supply from outside would have been uncertain.

#WATCH | A 100-feet high mast Tricolour installed at Hari Parbat in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/s91uRlyAbR — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

In addition to this, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoisted the national flag at Chang La Pass, at an altitude of 17,000 feet.

View Full Image Border Roads Organisation (BRO) hoists the national flag at the world’s highest motorable pass Umling La in Ladakh (ANI)

Sky diving was organised at Chandan Range in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on the occasion of Independence Day. 75 jawans participated in the sky diving to mark 75th Independence Day.

#WATCH | Skydivers in action during the tri-services skydive at Chandan Range Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, organised by Indian Air Force on #IndependenceDay as part of the 'Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsav' celebrations pic.twitter.com/SMLrjvgL08 — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

The National Flag was hoisted at Donkyala pass at 18300 ft - the highest pass in the Eastern Sector, to celebrate the 75th anniversary of India's Independence.

#WATCH | ITBP jawans celebrate #IndependenceDay on the banks of Gurudongmar Lake in Sikkim at the height of 16700 feet pic.twitter.com/Q07GEOquRN — ANI (@ANI) August 15, 2021

Not only had the security forces paid homage to the National Flag, but also the temples.

Shivalinga at the Chandreshwar Mahadev Temple in Rishikesh has been decorated in the colours of the Tricolour to mark the occasion.

A part of Calcutta High Court in the Kolkata building illuminated in tricolour an evening before India's 75th Independence Day.

Odisha State Secretariat and Police Commissionerate building was also lit up in tricolour yesterday evening.

View Full Image Farmers' tractor parade on Independence Day

Further, farmers took out a 'Tiranga Tractor Parade' in Haryana's Uchana Kalan, Jind on the occasion.

"The parade is being led by women and the Tricolour has also been hoisted by them," a participant was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

