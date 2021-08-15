"I would like to begin by conveying greetings on this special occasion of Independence Day. This is a day to remember our great freedom fighters... Amrit Mahotsav of Independence, Happy 75th Independence Day to all of you and to all those who love India, love democracy all over the world," said the prime minister.
"Be it Nehru ji, the first Prime Minister of India, Sardar Patel, who turned the country into a united nation or Babasaheb Ambedkar, who showed India the way to the future, the country is remembering every such personality, the country is indebted to all of them," he added.
The PM spoke of the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic and praised the scientists, doctors, paramedical staff among others.
He lauded those involved in vaccine manufacturing in the country, saying India did not have to depend on others for vaccines due to their efforts.
"We can say with pride that the world's largest Covid-19 vaccination programme is going on in India. More than 54 crore people have already taken the vaccine," he said.