India celebrates as Falcon 9 returns post ISS lift-off with Shubhanshu Shukla aboard

India marked a momentous return to human spaceflight on Wednesday as Shubhanshu Shukla became the first Indian astronaut to reach the International Space Station (ISS), 41 years after Rakesh Sharma's historic mission.

Shukla is part of Axiom Space’s fourth private spaceflight mission, launched aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Axiom-4 mission, which also includes veteran astronaut and mission commander Peggy Whitson, Poland’s Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, and Hungary’s Tibor Kapu, lifted off at 12:01 pm IST to rousing applause across the globe. Among the most emotional scenes were those at City Montessori School in Lucknow, where Shukla’s proud parents and school community watched the live launch with teary eyes and hopeful hearts.

Roughly ten minutes post-launch, the Dragon capsule successfully entered orbit, circling the Earth at a speed of 7.5 kilometres per second and an altitude of 200 kilometres.

“It was a great ride,” Shukla remarked from space, shortly after the spacecraft was confirmed to be in stable orbit. Speaking in Hindi, he added, “Namaskar, my dear countrymen; we have reached space after 41 years.”

“This is not just my journey to the ISS, but the beginning of India’s human spaceflight journey,” Shukla said, donning a flight suit adorned with the Indian tricolour. “I hope every citizen joins in as we embark on this new chapter together.”

The mission’s spacecraft, namedGrace, is scheduled to dock with the ISS around 4:30 pm IST on Thursday after a 28-hour journey. Once aboard, the astronauts will spend 14 days conducting over 60 scientific experiments focused on human physiology, space technology, and Earth observation.

In a nod to cultural pride, the crew also brought along traditional foods from their home countries. Shukla will be sharing Indian curry and rice, paired with mango nectar, while his colleagues brought Hungarian paprika paste and Polish pierogies.

Speaking ahead of the mission, Shukla said he aimed to “ignite the curiosity of an entire generation” and inspire innovation back home. “While I may be one individual travelling to space, this journey belongs to all 1.4 billion Indians,” he said.

The flight has rekindled national pride and public interest in India's space ambitions, with outreach events planned throughout Shukla’s time aboard the ISS. He is also expected to engage in a live interaction with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the mission.

The Axiom-4 mission marks a symbolic and scientific milestone not only for India but also for Poland and Hungary, with each nation sending a representative to space after decades. It further strengthens international cooperation in space exploration and highlights the growing role of commercial spaceflight in enabling diverse participation in orbital missions.

As India looks forward to its indigenous Gaganyaan mission, Shukla’s voyage offers a powerful reminder of how far the country has come since Rakesh Sharma’s landmark journey in 1984 and of the cosmic possibilities that lie ahead.