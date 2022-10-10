Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / News / India /  India Cements to sell its entire stake in SMPL to JSW for 477 crore

India Cements to sell its entire stake in SMPL to JSW for 477 crore

File: The Springway Mining Private Limited which owns limestone-bearing land at Panna district, is in the process of setting up a cement plant at Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh.. Photo: Bloomberg
1 min read . 10:19 PM ISTLivemint

  • According to the statement, out of the total consideration of 476.87 crore, ICL received 373.87 crore on Monday from JSW Cement.

The India Cements Ltd has entered into a pact to sell its entire stake in Springway Mining Private Limited (SMPL) to JSW Cement for a total consideration of 476.87 crore, it said in a regulatory filing on 10 October.

The Springway Mining Private Limited which owns limestone-bearing land at Panna district, is in the process of setting up a cement plant at Damoh district in Madhya Pradesh.

"The company has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement on October 10, 2022, with JSW Cement Limited (Buyer) and divested the entire shareholdings held by it in SMPL, for a total consideration of 476.87 crore," India Cements Ltd (ICL) said in a regulatory filing.

ALSO READ: Adani Group in talks to buy Jaiprakash Power's cement unit for 5,000 crore

Adding more, the SMPL has ceased to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of ICL. The deal is expected to be completed by the end of this year.

According to the statement, out of the total consideration of 476.87 crore, ICL received 373.87 crore on Monday from JSW Cement.

"Upon completion of certain conditions of the Share Purchase Agreement, the buyer will release the balance amount of 103 crore on or before December 31, 2022," it added. For the FY 2021-22, the SMPL's net worth stood at 14.22 crore.

JSW Cement, part of the diversified $22 billion JSW Group, has a current capacity of 17 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). It plans to have 25 MTPA production capacity by 2023 and is driving investments to achieve this goal. South-based ICL has a total capacity of 15.5 MTPA.

With PTI inputs.

