India Census 2027: When will Houselisting, Housing Census and self-enumeration begin? Check state, UT-wise dates

Census 2027: The world’s largest census will be conducted in two phases starting April 1, 2026, with the exercise set to go digital for the first time, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan announced on Monday.

The upcoming Census will also offer a self-enumeration option. According to the schedule, self-enumeration will take place from April 1 to April 15, followed by the House Listing and Housing Census phase from April 16 to May 15 this year.

The decennial census, originally scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Census schedule has been planned in phases across states and Union Territories, with separate timelines for self-enumeration and the houselisting and housing census.

Houselisting, Housing Census, and self-enumeration for States/UTs The first phase will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; parts of Delhi (New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board); Goa; Karnataka; Lakshadweep; Mizoram; Odisha; and Sikkim. In these regions, self-enumeration will take place from April 1 to April 15, followed by the houselisting and housing census from April 16 to May 15.

In Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, self-enumeration is scheduled from April 5 to April 19, with the houselisting phase from April 20 to May 19. Uttarakhand will follow from April 10 to April 24 for self-enumeration and April 25 to May 24 for houselisting.

States including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana will conduct self-enumeration from April 16 to April 30, and houselisting from May 1 to May 30. Bihar’s schedule runs from April 17 to May 1 for self-enumeration and May 2 to May 31 for houselisting, while Telangana will carry out the process from April 26 to May 10 and May 11 to June 9, respectively.

Also Read | Census 2027: Enumerators to use handheld devices in a fully digital system

Punjab will hold self-enumeration from April 30 to May 14, followed by houselisting from May 15 to June 13. In Delhi (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, self-enumeration is planned from May 1 to May 15, with houselisting from May 16 to June 14.

Uttar Pradesh will conduct self-enumeration from May 7 to May 21 and houselisting from May 22 to June 20. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Puducherry will follow from May 17 to May 31 and June 1 to June 30, respectively.

Also Read | Why caste census will not annihilate the foundations of inequality

Himachal Pradesh will carry out self-enumeration from June 1 to June 15 and houselisting from June 16 to July 15. Kerala and Nagaland will follow from June 16 to June 30 and July 1 to July 30, while Tamil Nadu and Tripura are scheduled from July 17 to July 31 and August 1 to August 30.

In Assam, self-enumeration will take place from August 2 to August 16 and houselisting from August 17 to September 15. Manipur will follow from August 17 to August 31 and September 1 to September 30.

The schedule for West Bengal is yet to be announced. Authorities noted that Gujarat’s dates are subject to change, while in Jharkhand, notification for the houselisting phase is still awaited.

Meanwhile, Narayan on Monday urged citizens to provide accurate information to enumerators, assuring that individual data will remain confidential and will not be used as evidence or for availing benefits under any scheme, according to PTI.