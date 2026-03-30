India Census 2027: When will Houselisting, Housing Census and self-enumeration begin? Check state, UT-wise dates

Census 2027: The world’s largest census will be conducted in two phases starting April 1, 2026, with the exercise set to go digital for the first time, Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India Mritunjay Kumar Narayan announced on Monday.

The upcoming Census will also offer a self-enumeration option. According to the schedule, self-enumeration will take place from April 1 to April 15, followed by the House Listing and Housing Census phase from April 16 to May 15 this year.

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The decennial census, originally scheduled for 2021, was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Census schedule has been planned in phases across states and Union Territories, with separate timelines for self-enumeration and the houselisting and housing census.

Houselisting, Housing Census, and self-enumeration for States/UTs The first phase will be conducted in Andaman and Nicobar Islands; parts of Delhi (New Delhi Municipal Council and Delhi Cantonment Board); Goa; Karnataka; Lakshadweep; Mizoram; Odisha; and Sikkim. In these regions, self-enumeration will take place from April 1 to April 15, followed by the houselisting and housing census from April 16 to May 15.

In Gujarat, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Daman and Diu, self-enumeration is scheduled from April 5 to April 19, with the houselisting phase from April 20 to May 19. Uttarakhand will follow from April 10 to April 24 for self-enumeration and April 25 to May 24 for houselisting.

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States including Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, and Haryana will conduct self-enumeration from April 16 to April 30, and houselisting from May 1 to May 30. Bihar’s schedule runs from April 17 to May 1 for self-enumeration and May 2 to May 31 for houselisting, while Telangana will carry out the process from April 26 to May 10 and May 11 to June 9, respectively.

Also Read | Census 2027: Enumerators to use handheld devices in a fully digital system

Punjab will hold self-enumeration from April 30 to May 14, followed by houselisting from May 15 to June 13. In Delhi (Municipal Corporation of Delhi), Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Rajasthan, and Jharkhand, self-enumeration is planned from May 1 to May 15, with houselisting from May 16 to June 14.

Uttar Pradesh will conduct self-enumeration from May 7 to May 21 and houselisting from May 22 to June 20. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Puducherry will follow from May 17 to May 31 and June 1 to June 30, respectively.

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Also Read | Why caste census will not annihilate the foundations of inequality

Himachal Pradesh will carry out self-enumeration from June 1 to June 15 and houselisting from June 16 to July 15. Kerala and Nagaland will follow from June 16 to June 30 and July 1 to July 30, while Tamil Nadu and Tripura are scheduled from July 17 to July 31 and August 1 to August 30.

In Assam, self-enumeration will take place from August 2 to August 16 and houselisting from August 17 to September 15. Manipur will follow from August 17 to August 31 and September 1 to September 30.

The schedule for West Bengal is yet to be announced. Authorities noted that Gujarat’s dates are subject to change, while in Jharkhand, notification for the houselisting phase is still awaited.

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Meanwhile, Narayan on Monday urged citizens to provide accurate information to enumerators, assuring that individual data will remain confidential and will not be used as evidence or for availing benefits under any scheme, according to PTI.

The Registrar General of India has announced a set of 33 questions that will be asked during the first phase of the exercise, the Household Listing and Housing Census. This phase involves a systematic listing of all buildings, houses, and households across the country to create a reliable framework for conducting the population enumeration.

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X