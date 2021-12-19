NEW DELHI: The India-Central Asia summit slated for next month and efforts towards evolving a coordinated approach on Afghanistan are the key talking points on the agenda of discussions at the day-long third India Central Asia foreign ministers’ dialogue on Sunday.

The foreign ministers’ meet is the third in the series since the inaugural session in 2019. It is expected to take stock of ties between India and the Central Asian states with whom New Delhi established diplomatic ties almost three decades ago. The Central Asian states emerged as independent nations following the collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991.

According to a person familiar with the matter, India has extended an invite to the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan to visit New Delhi as chief guests for the Republic Day Parade in January 2022.

The marking of three decades of ties also comes against the backdrop of India’s focus to strengthen ties with the five countries in the areas of connectivity, trade and security given the turmoil in Afghanistan – where the Pakistan-backed Taliban have seized power in Kabul.

In his opening remarks, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar spoke about the shared concerns of India and Central Asian states with regards to Afghanistan.

“We all also share deep-rooted historical and civilizational ties with Afghanistan. Our concerns and objectives in that country are similar: a truly inclusive and representative government, the fight against terrorism and drug trafficking, ensuring unhindered humanitarian assistance and preserving the rights of women, children and the minorities. We must find ways of helping the people of Afghanistan," he said.

On bilateral ties with the Central Asian states, Jaishankar said India would be a “steadfast partner" as the countries look at rebuilding their economies bruised by the covid-19 pandemic.

“We already have a good history of cooperation. But my message to you today is a readiness to take it to the next level. Our ties must now focus around 4 Cs: Commerce, Capacity enhancement, Connectivity and Contacts," Jaishankar said.

In his comments, Rashid Meredov, deputy chairman of the cabinet of ministers and minister of foreign affairs of Turkmenistan described Sunday’s meeting as a “key event in preparation of the upcoming India-Central Asia summit" in January.

Since the early 1990s, India has been looking at closer trade links with the Central Asian republics but the lack of connectivity has been a stumbling block. New Delhi has been trying to gain access through Iran’s Chabahar port and Afghanistan in the absence of a land route through Pakistan. However, with the Taliban takeover, the longer International North South Transport Corridor is being looked at as an option.

