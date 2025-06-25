India on track to make Chabahar preferred port of call in Iran for trade with Central Asian nations, says shipping secy
Subhash Narayan 6 min read 25 Jun 2025, 05:10 AM IST
India is pushing plans to make Chabahar the preferred port of call in Iran instead of Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz, said ports, shipping and waterways secretary T.K. Ramachandran in an interview.
India is pushing ahead to make Chabahar, located in the strategic southeastern corner of Iran, its main port of call in a bid to pivot away from Bandar Abbas near the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint, said ports, shipping and waterways secretary T.K. Ramachandran.
