As per the plan, India along with Iran would fast-track the development of a new rail route between the Chabahar port and Zahedan city. This could turn the port into the gateway to the International North–South Transport Corridor (INSTC), providing the main trade channel for Central Asian and Eurasian countries located on the eastern side of the Caspian sea and Afghanistan. The rail line is expected to be ready by 2026-end or early 2027.