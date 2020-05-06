New Delhi/Ernakulam: The Centre has laid out the blueprint for evacuating thousands of Indians stranded across the globe amid the coronavirus outbreak, in what is the biggest such exercise a country has undertaken during peacetime.

The exercise involves Air India, military transport planes, and naval ships bringing back 14,800 Indians from 12 countries in the first phase. However, the move has sparked fear in Kerala, which is home to a lion’s share of evacuees.

“The government of India is facilitating the return of Indian nationals stranded abroad on compelling grounds in a phased manner. The travel will be arranged by aircraft and naval ships." the Union home ministry said. All passengers will be screened before they board and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed.

India on Tuesday dispatched three naval ships to the Maldives and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as part of the first phase, the ministry of external affairs said. As many as 64 flights will help bring back stranded Indians between 7 May and 13 May.

Union minister for civil aviation Hardeep Singh Puri said that India will operate 10 flights to the UAE, seven each to the US and the UK, five each to Saudi Arabia and Singapore, and two flights to Qatar to evacuate Indians in the first phase.

India will operate seven flights each to Malaysia and Bangladesh, five each to Kuwait and Philippines, and two flights each to Oman and Bahrain during this period, Puri said.

Kerala will, however, be vulnerable to a rising tide of infections as it will receive the biggest influx of mass returnees. This will also test the limits of its vaunted public health infrastructure.

“We welcome our brothers from abroad. However, when people arrive, we cannot deviate from the aim of curbing the spread of infection. Chances of infections are very high in air travel. Global norms should be followed and those coming in special planes should be screened for infection before they begin their journey," said Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday. The chief minister said he had written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, mentioning these and other glitches in the Centre’s plans. “Earlier when people were evacuated from Italy and Iran, Indian medical teams had tested them before they began their journey," he said.

Kerala will receive 15 out of the 64 flights to evacuate the expatriates, according to the central government. Each aircraft will carry 200 passengers and, if one of them has the infection, everyone else will be in danger.

“This is not just harmful to Kerala. This can increase the spread of infection across the country," Vijayan said.

Special flights will be operated by Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express. The Centre has detailed that passengers will be charged ₹50,000 each for the London-Delhi leg and ₹12,000 will be charged for the Dhaka-Delhi flight. Puri also added that for the Chicago-Delhi-Hyderabad route, passengers would have to shell out ₹1 lakh.

As per the blueprint laid out by the central government, the first day of evacuation will see 10 flights evacuate 2,300 Indians. On Day 2, around 2,050 Indian nationals will arrive in Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru and Delhi, while On Day 3, over 2,000 stranded Indian nationals from the Middle East, Europe, South East Asia and the US will return to the country. As part of the plan on Day 4, the Union civil aviation ministry in collaboration with the foreign ministry, will further repatriate 1,850 stranded nationals from eight different countries, including the US, the UK and the UAE, the government said.

