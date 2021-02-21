India, China affirm completion of disengagement of troops, will keep up talks

New Delhi: The disengagement of troops in the most contentious area along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) during the current standoff behind them, senior military commanders of India and China agreed to keep up talks to pull back soldiers from other areas and stabilise the situation in Ladakh, a joint statement said on Sunday.

The senior commanders “positively appraised the smooth completion of disengagement of frontline troops in the Pangong Lake area noting that it was a significant step forward that provided a good basis for resolution of other remaining issues along the LAC," said the statement.

It came after almost 16 hours of negotiations between Lt General PGK Menon, who heads the Leh based 14 Corps -- that is tasked with the security of the Ladakh sector of India’s borders with Pakistan and China – and South Xinjiang Military Region commander Major General Liu Lin. This round of talks took place at the Border Personnel Meeting (BPM) point in Moldo on the Chinese side of the LAC opposite Chushul.

Menon and Liu had “candid and in-depth exchange of views on other issues" along the LAC, the statement said – a reference to disengagement from in friction points like Hot Springs, Gogra and Depsang that were on the table.

“The two sides agreed to…continue their communication and dialogue, stabilize and control the situation on the ground, push for a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues in a steady and orderly manner, so as to jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas," it added.

According to the Indian Army’s former northern commander, Lieutenant General (retd) Deepender Singh Hooda, “it is too early to expect" another round of disengagement.

The ninth rounds of commander-level talks were held on 24 January with the disengagement of troops – standing eye ball to eye ball for more than 10 months on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake -- announced on 11 February. As per the terms of the agreement – that was written down and signed by the two sides -- China pulled back from Finger 4 area in the northern banks of Pangong Tso to beyond Finger 8. India also moved its troops back to just short of Finger 3 to its Dhan Singh Thapa post—a position that Indian troops held in April 2020 when the Chinese mobilization was first noticed by India. Fingers refer to mountain folds jutting into the lake. The two sides also pulled back soldiers and tanks from the south bank of Pangong Tso lake where India had secured vantage positions on the heights of the Kailash ranges overlooking Moldo on the Chinese side. The process of disengagement from the north and south banks were concluded on Friday, the Indian army confirmed after verification.

Hooda said “the tone and tenor of the statement" was “fairly positive."

Though disengagement from Hot Springs and Gogra were regarded as fairly easy and Depsang seen as complex, speculation was rife that there was no further news of disengagement given that India may have wanted the two issues to be dealt with together.

Depsang, situated at over 16,000 feet lies between Siachen Glacier on one side and Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin on the other. China has been blocking Indian patrols in the area seen as strategic for India given that it lies close to a 255-km road connecting Leh to Daulat Beg Oldie (DBO) which has an airstrip regarded as the highest landing ground in the world. According to some estimates, DBO is some eight kilometers south of the strategic Karakoram pass that connects China with Pakistan.

“Depsang is not going to be easy to resolve given the differences in perception of where the LAC lies are very far apart" on both sides, said Hooda.

“This will take some tough negotiations. We need to be patient," Hooda said.

