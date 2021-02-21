India, China affirm completion of disengagement of troops, will keep up talks

The ninth rounds of commander-level talks were held on 24 January with the disengagement of troops – standing eye ball to eye ball for more than 10 months on the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake -- announced on 11 February. As per the terms of the agreement – that was written down and signed by the two sides -- China pulled back from Finger 4 area in the northern banks of Pangong Tso to beyond Finger 8. India also moved its troops back to just short of Finger 3 to its Dhan Singh Thapa post—a position that Indian troops held in April 2020 when the Chinese mobilization was first noticed by India. Fingers refer to mountain folds jutting into the lake. The two sides also pulled back soldiers and tanks from the south bank of Pangong Tso lake where India had secured vantage positions on the heights of the Kailash ranges overlooking Moldo on the Chinese side. The process of disengagement from the north and south banks were concluded on Friday, the Indian army confirmed after verification.

