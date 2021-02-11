India, China agree to disengage from Pangong Tso lake

NEW DELHI : In what is seen as a major breakthrough in the nine month old India-China faceoff in Ladakh, New Delhi and Beijing have agreed to disengage from the Pangong Tso lake area and return to positions held in April last year.

Analysts say the development is significant given that Pangong Tso was a major friction point and the most contentious in the current standoff that began in May 2020. “This is a positive first step," said Lieutenant General (retired) Deepender Singh Hooda, former general officer commanding in chief of the Indian Army’s Northern Command, welcoming the breakthrough.

The first whiff of a possible end to the nine month old faceoff came with the Chinese defence ministry on Wednesday announcing that the two countries had begun disengaging troops. Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal University said that the announcement was made by the Chinese defence ministry –which comes under the Central Military Commission headed by president Xi Jinping – showed that the process had been green lighted by the top levels in Beijing.

Giving details of the agreement with China, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh told the Rajya Sabha on Thursday that the pull back from the northern bank of the Pangong Tso lake, where China has an edge and the southern bank were the advantage lies with India, will be a simultaneous process. Any structures built by both sides since April 2020 in both northern and southern banks will be removed, the minister said.

“I am happy to inform the House today that as a result of our well thought out approach and sustained talks with the Chinese side, we have now been able to reach an agreement on disengagement in the north and south bank of the Pangong Lake," Singh said.

“I want to assure this house that in reaching this settlement, we have not lost anything," he said.

The pull back will happen in a “phased, coordinated and verified manner," the minister said that indicated that the trust deficit between the two countries was high.

China will pull back from Finger 4 area in the northern banks of Pangong Tso to beyond Finger 8. India will move its troops back to just short of Finger 3 to the Dhan Singh Thapa post – a position that Indian troops held in April 2020 when the Chinese mobilization was first noticed by India. Fingers refer to mountain folds jutting into the lake.

The areas between Finger 3 and Finger 8 will not be patrolled by troops of either side till diplomats work out new protocols for patrols, Singh said. This is seen as a move to ensure there is no repeat of the Galwan clash in June last year when Indian and Chinese troops clashed over disengagement moves that resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and an undisclosed number of Chinese soldiers.

Hooda said India securing commanding positions on the south bank of the Pangong Tso had given New Delhi a strong hand to negotiate with the Chinese. He was referring to the Indian army in late August last year securing five mountain tops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border that gave India a major tactical advantage.

“When you are bargaining, there has to be give and take. You cannot say ‘you go back and we will not,’" he said.

“The fact that the Chinese have to move back from what it said as its traditional boundary line (from Finger 4 and 5 back to Finger 8) to the east of Finger 8," something India insisted on, “is not a small step" for the Chinese, said Hooda who was the Indian Army’s Northern Commander between 2014-16.

The disengagement plan says that India and China will pull back armoured and mechanised columns first from the southern bank of Pangong Tso while thinning down troops on the northern banks. The next phase of disengagement will take place only after the first steps are verified. It “will substantially restore the situation to that existing prior to commencement of the stand-off last year," the minister said.

Singh said India’s objective was to effect disengagement and maintain status quo along the LAC so as to restore peace and tranquility.

“The actions by the Chinese side since last year have seriously disturbed peace and tranquility. Consequently they have also had an impact on the overall relationship," he said.

“The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," the minister said referring to places like Gogra/Hot Springs and Galwan where the build up of troops persisted. There is also the question of Depsang Plains, sandwiched between the Siachen Glacier and Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin area. China has been blocking Indian patrols in this area. Depsang is crucial for India since it has built the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DS-DBO) road that leads to the foot of the strategic Karakoram Pass that connects China and Pakistan.

"These will be the focus of further discussions with the Chinese side. We have agreed that both sides should achieve complete disengagement at the earliest and abide fully by the bilateral agreements and protocols," Singh said.

The fact that the Chinese have had to move back despite being mobilised in such large numbers shows that they “seriously miscalculated" on their part, Kondapalli said. With little to show for their 250 day mobilisation, Beijing may have calculated that it was time to give up, he said. “India’s conventional deterrence posture and mobilisation that almost equalled the Chinese" ensured that China’s “notional conventional superiority became zero," he said.

Given that the LAC remained undemarcated, the frictions between India and China were bound to recur, Kondapalli said. Since the current pullback of troops was cleared by Beijing, tensions could remain low for a while, he said. But the trust deficit between the two sides would take a long time to repair, he added.

