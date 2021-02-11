India, China agree to disengage from Pangong Tso lake

“The House should also know that there are still some outstanding issues with regard to deployment and patrolling at some other points along the LAC in eastern Ladakh," the minister said referring to places like Gogra/Hot Springs and Galwan where the build up of troops persisted. There is also the question of Depsang Plains, sandwiched between the Siachen Glacier and Chinese-controlled Aksai Chin area. China has been blocking Indian patrols in this area. Depsang is crucial for India since it has built the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulat Beg Oldie (DS-DBO) road that leads to the foot of the strategic Karakoram Pass that connects China and Pakistan.