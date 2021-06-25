“The two sides will remain committed to further easing the border situation, avoiding relapse and jointly maintaining peace and tranquility in the border areas. The two sides agreed to continue to maintain high-level diplomatic communication to further provide important guidance for properly handling China-India border situation, and actively prepare for the 12th round of Senior Commanders Meeting of which the specific date and arrangement to be finalised through the border hotline at the earliest," the Chinese statement said referring to communication links between the two countries at their common border.