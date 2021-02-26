India, China agree to establish hotline between foreign ministers

The Indian statement spoke of Jaishankar underlining that the tensions in ties were caused by the China trying to unilaterally change the status quo along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border. The minister said that the question of the unsettled boundary -- a legacy of the 1962 war between the two countries -- “may take time to resolve but disturbance of peace and tranquility including by violence, will inevitably have a damaging impact on the relationship." The reference was to the clash at Galwan area in Ladakh in June last year in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Last week China said four of its soldiers were killed in the clash.