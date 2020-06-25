India and China on Wednesday agreed to keep diplomatic and military lines of communication open to reduce the chances of another flare-up on the border but were seen to be making slow progress toward drawing up a fresh blueprint for engagement.

While the two countries decided to continue talks to resolve the border standoff, differences between them, it appeared, were yet to be bridged.

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs, headed by senior diplomats of the two countries, met via videolink to discuss the 15 June clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, as well as tensions along parts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This came two days after senior commanders of the two countries met on the Chinese side of LAC and agreed to “mutually disengage".

An Indian readout of the talks said New Delhi “emphasized that both sides should strictly respect and observe the line of actual control." This is significant because India says China has intruded into its territory across the LAC, something China denies.

Recalling a phone conversation last week between the foreign ministers, it said they “reaffirmed" that agreements reached between military commanders to disengage and de-escalate during an earlier round of talks on 6 June should be “sincerely" implemented.

“The two delegations agreed that implementation of this understanding expeditiously, in accordance with the bilateral agreements and protocols, would help ensure peace and tranquillity in border areas," it said.

“The two sides also agreed to maintain communication both at diplomatic and military levels to resolve the existing situation peacefully," it added.

The Chinese statement too sought the “strict" observance of “a series of agreements signed by the two sides, further strengthen confidence-building measures in the military field, and jointly maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas."

Both sides agreed “they will earnestly implement the important consensus reached by the foreign ministers on the 17 June and actively cooperate with the armed forces of the two countries to implement the two rounds of military leaders’ talks on 6 and 22 June," the Chinese statement said.

