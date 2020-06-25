India, China agree to keep  phone lines  open

The Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs, headed by senior diplomats of the two countries, met via videolink to discuss the 15 June clash in Galwan Valley in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed, as well as tensions along parts of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh. This came two days after senior commanders of the two countries met on the Chinese side of LAC and agreed to “mutually disengage".