1 min read.Updated: 13 Jan 2022, 06:41 PM ISTLivemint
India and China have agreed to stay in close contact maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest.
The 14th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 12 January. Representatives from the defense and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting.