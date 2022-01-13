India and China have agreed to stay in close contact maintain dialogue via military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues along Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the earliest.

The 14th round India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Chinese side on 12 January. Representatives from the defense and foreign affairs establishments of the two sides were present at the meeting.

The talks lasted for around 13 hours, news agency ANI has reported earlier.

New Delhi and Beijing have been engaged in holding talks on the LAC in the Eastern Ladakh area to resolve the standoff. So far, 13 rounds of talks have been held.

The main push from the Indian side was for the resolution of Hot Springs friction point which emerged after the Chinese aggression last year.

"The two sides had a frank and in-depth exchange of views for the resolution of the relevant issues along the LAC in the Western Sector," Ministry of External affairs said in a statement.

"There was agreement that both sides should follow the guidance provided by the state leaders and work for the resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest," MEA added.

It was noted that this would help in restoration of peace and tranquility along the LAC in the Western Sector and enable progress in bilateral relations.

The two sides have also agreed to consolidate on the previous outcomes and take effective efforts to maintain the security and stability on the ground in the Western Sector including during winter.

The next round of the Commanders’ talks will be held at the earliest, the MEA statement noted.

