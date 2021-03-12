OPEN APP
New Delhi: India and China on Friday agreed to maintain peace along their border as the two sides continue their dialogue to reach a “mutually acceptable" solution for complete disengagement of soldiers from various areas of friction where they were still confronting each other.

Diplomats from the two countries who met under the aegis of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs said that continuing talks “would enable two sides to look at broader de-escalation of troops in the area and work towards restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas."

Pending a solution, the “two sides should continue to maintain stability at ground level and prevent any untoward incident," the diplomats agreed according to a statement from the Indian foreign ministry.

Last month India and China had agreed to disengage from an area that was seen as particularly contentious by the two sides. This however left several other pockets of friction for the two countries to work out. Tensions have been high between the two countries since May 2020 when India first noticed Chinese troops intruding into Indian territory. There were some incidents of scuffles but the two sides were involved in a violent clash in 15 June in which 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. That clash – which resulted in the first casualties in decades – resulted in tensions spiking between the two countries.

According to the Indian statement, the two countries on Friday agreed to maintain “close communication and dialogue through both the diplomatic and military channels."

To this end, “they agreed to convene the 11th round of the senior commanders meeting at an early date so that two sides could work towards complete disengagement from the remaining friction areas," the statement added.

The 10th round of talks between senior military commanders was held on 18 February, shortly after disengagement from the north and south banks of Pangong Tso lake was completed.

