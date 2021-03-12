India, China agree to maintain peace as they discuss troop disengagement at LAC

Last month India and China had agreed to disengage from an area that was seen as particularly contentious by the two sides. This however left several other pockets of friction for the two countries to work out. Tensions have been high between the two countries since May 2020 when India first noticed Chinese troops intruding into Indian territory. There were some incidents of scuffles but the two sides were involved in a violent clash in 15 June in which 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed. That clash – which resulted in the first casualties in decades – resulted in tensions spiking between the two countries.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}