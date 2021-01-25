India, China agree to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops

India, China agree to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops1 min read . Updated: 25 Jan 2021, 07:59 PM IST
- Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts to stabilise and control situation along LAC: Sino-India joint statement after military talks
- Two sides agreed to continue effective efforts in ensuring restraint of frontline troops along LAC: Sino-India joint statement
A joint statement was issued by both India, China about the 9th round of Corps Commander Level Meeting was held on the Chinese side of the Moldo-Chushul border meeting point.
The statement read," The two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on disengagement along the Line of Actual Control in the Western Sector of China-India border areas."
"The two sides agreed that this round of meeting was positive, practical and constructive, which further enhanced mutual trust and understanding. The two sides agreed to push for an early disengagement of the frontline troops," it added.
The two sides also agreed to follow the important consensus of their state leaders, maintain the good momentum of dialogue and negotiation, and hold the 10th round of the Corps Commander Level Meeting at an early date to jointly advance de-escalation.
The two sides agreed to continue their effective efforts in ensuring the restraint of the frontline troops, stabilize and control the situation along the LAC in the Western Sector of the China-India border, and jointly maintain peace and tranquility.
