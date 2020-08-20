India and China have agreed to resolve their current border dispute in an expeditious manner, the Indian foreign ministry said Thursday adding that the two sides would keep up dialogue on the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions.

But two people familiar with the matter said there was no indication of a breakthrough at the talks that would allow for a reduction in tensions, simmering since May, when Chinese intrusions into Indian territory were detected.

The statement from the Indian foreign ministry came after a meeting between senior diplomats of the two countries. The Indian delegation was led by Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary in charge of the Indian foreign ministry’s China desk and Hong Liang, Director General of the Boundary and Oceanic Department of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs led the Chinese delegation.

Ties between the two countries have been under stress since May and plunged further after a violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. China has not declared the number of dead on its side as yet. Last month, the two sides had worked out a plan for disengagement and de-escalation but that ran aground after China refused to move back from at least two areas they have intruded into. India on its part is insisting that Chinese troops pull back to positions they held in April.

On Thursday, diplomats of the two countries “had a candid and in-depth exchange of views on the existing situation in the India-China border areas," Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava said. According to one of the two people cited above, “candid and in-depth" meant the two sides had reiterated their positions in clear and detailed terms.

“They reaffirmed that…the two sides will continue to sincerely work towards complete disengagement of the troops along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Western Sector," foreign ministry spokesman Srivastava said.

“In this context they agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols. The two sides were in agreement that restoration of peace and tranquility in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," Srivastava said.

The two countries also agreed to keep up military and diplomatic level contacts, to ensure complete disengagement, he added.

According to the second person cited above, there were no signs of any Chinese intent of pulling out of the areas they had intruded into. The situation along their border in Ladakh has remained unchanged since mid July when the two sides had established a buffer zone at two of at least four points of intrusion. In two other areas, Chinese troops have refused to budge. Analysts in India say that the move is aimed at presenting New Delhi with a fait accompli. India has deployed thousands of troops along its border in Ladakh backed by fighter jets and other military hardware to “mirror" the deployment from the Chinese side.

