India, China agree to resolve border dispute in an expeditious manner: MEA

According to the second person cited above, there were no signs of any Chinese intent of pulling out of the areas they had intruded into. The situation along their border in Ladakh has remained unchanged since mid July when the two sides had established a buffer zone at two of at least four points of intrusion. In two other areas, Chinese troops have refused to budge. Analysts in India say that the move is aimed at presenting New Delhi with a fait accompli. India has deployed thousands of troops along its border in Ladakh backed by fighter jets and other military hardware to “mirror" the deployment from the Chinese side.