India, China agree to resolve border issues in an expeditious manner after 2-day meet1 min read 15 Aug 2023, 10:12 PM IST
India and China hold positive talks on resolving border issues, agree to maintain peace and tranquility.
In a rare two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an "expeditious manner" besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after conclusion of the dialogue.