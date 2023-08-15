In a rare two-day military talks, India and China agreed to resolve the remaining issues along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh in an "expeditious manner" besides maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas, a joint statement said on Tuesday, a day after conclusion of the dialogue.

The 19th round of India- China Corps Commander Level Meeting was held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on the Indian side on 13-14 August 2023.

“ The two sides had a positive, constructive and in-depth discussion on the resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in the Western Sector. In line with the guidance provided by the leadership, they exchanged views in an open and forward looking manner," the ministry of external affairs stated in a statement

“They agreed to resolve the remaining issues in an expeditious manner and maintain the momentum of dialogue and negotiations through military and diplomatic channels. In the interim, the two sides agreed to maintain the peace and tranquility on the ground in the border areas," the statement further said.

It is learnt that the Indian side strongly pressed for resolving the lingering issues at Depsang and Demchok as reported by news agency PTI.

A statement issued by the MEA following the 18th round of military talks in April said that "the two sides agreed to stay in close contact and maintain dialogue through military and diplomatic channels and work out a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues at the earliest."

The government refers to eastern Ladakh as the Western Sector.

The Indian and Chinese troops are locked in an over three-year confrontation in certain friction points in eastern Ladakh even as the two sides completed disengagement from several areas following extensive diplomatic and military talks.

The Indian delegation at the talks was headed by Lt Gen Rashim Bali, the Commander of the Leh-headquartered 14 Corps while the Chinese team was led by the commander of the South Xinjiang military district.

*With agency inputs