India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

New Delhi: The foreign ministers of India and China reviewed the status of military disengagement between the two countries at one friction point in Ladakh on Thursday as the Indian foreign ministry said the two had agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable solution on the remaining issues of dispute.

“Spoke to State Councilor & Foreign Minister Wang Yi this afternoon. Discussed the implementation of our Moscow Agreement and reviewed the status of disengagement," Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said in a Twitter post. He was referring to a meeting with Wang in Moscow in September last year.

On 11 February, the two sides had started the process of disengagement from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, one many friction points in the area where Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation since May 2020. The disengagement of troops was completed on 18 February and the two sides held another round of senior military commander level talks on Saturday which however did not produce any breakthrough on disengagement of troops from Depsang, Gogra and Hot Springs areas Ladakh.

According to Indian foreign ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava, “the two sides had candid and in-depth exchange of views on the remaining issues along the LAC(Line of Actual control) border. “

“Both sides view the smooth and successful completion of disengagement in the North and South Bank as a significant first step as this forms a basis for resolution of remaining issues so as to achieve the eventual goal of complete disengagement in all friction areas," he said echoing a joint statement issued after the commander level talks on Saturday.

“The two sides have agreed to work towards a mutually acceptable resolution of the remaining issues," he added.

Speaking at an event organized by the Vivekananda International Foundation think tank in New Delhi on Wednesday, Indian Army Chief Manoj Mukund Naravane said India’s agreement with China on disengaging troops at Pangong Tso was a “win-win" for both sides.

Indian negotiators have a strategy to ensure that they could reach a “favourable" outcome with China in disputes in other border areas as well, Naravane said.

China was used to making incremental moves that were so small that they were not considered worthy of a reaction, the army chief said. This was Beijing’s strategy to deal with its neighbours in the contested South China Sea as well, he said.

“More than anything else, what we have shown is that this strategy will not work with us and every move will be met resolutely," Naravane said of India’s quick and matching response to Beijing’s attempts to change the status quo along the undemarcated 3,488-kilometre-long India-China border in May last year.

