India, China agree to work on other issues of dispute after disengagement at LAC

On 11 February, the two sides had started the process of disengagement from the north and south banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh, one many friction points in the area where Indian and Chinese troops have been in an eye ball to eye ball confrontation since May 2020. The disengagement of troops was completed on 18 February and the two sides held another round of senior military commander level talks on Saturday which however did not produce any breakthrough on disengagement of troops from Depsang, Gogra and Hot Springs areas Ladakh.