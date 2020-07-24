India, China agreed another meeting of senior commanders may be held soon: MEA

Friday’s talks were seen as a means to speed up the disengagement and de-escalation process started earlier this month after they hit a roadblock. There has been no progress in the past 10 days, say people familiar with the matter. Indian and Chinese troops who were standing eyeball to eyeball have moved back at two friction points along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Ladakh as per agreements reached between senior military commanders previously creating a buffer zone of 4-10 kilometres wide. But Chinese soldiers have not withdrawn as agreed to, in two other areas. At Patrolling Point 17 A, the Chinese have pulled back about one kilometer and stopped while on the Pangong Tso lake, they are still holding the ridgelines at Finger 4 and not moved back beyond Finger 5, according to the people cited above. India’s demand has been that the Chinese withdraw to positions they were holding before May when the intrusions first began.