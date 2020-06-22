NEW DELHI: India and China are holding another round of talks on Monday at the level of senior military commanders, in a bid to defuse tensions and re-start the de-escalation process agreed to earlier this month.

Lt General Harinder Singh, head of of the Indian Army’s Leh-based 14 Corps will hold another around of talks with Major General Liu, commander of the People’s Liberation Army in South Xinjiang region.

The two will meet at Moldo on the Chinese side of 3,488 kilometre Line of Actual Control. The aim of the meeting will be to try and see the agreements reached on deescalation by the two on 6 June can be salvaged.

The talks come after last week’s clash on the LAC in which 20 Indian army personnel including a colonel rank officer were killed. This was the bloodiest clash in 45 years. The 20 were killed when tensions erupted after an Indian army team went to check whether Chinese troops were sticking to the terms of the agreement arrived at in the 6 June meeting at the Galwan valley.

Disengagement at Galwan valley in Ladakh, one of several points of tension in the western sector of the LAC, had been deemed as one of the less complicated areas for the two sides to pull back troops who had gathered in large numbers after tensions rose in the wake of intrusions and clashes along the LAC.

But the spike in tensions after the bloody clash of 15 June had put question marks over the whole process of disengagement and deescalation arrived at by Singh and Liu on 6 June.

Tensions have been running high since early May with a clash between the two sides on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh.

Singh and Liu were to meet again to discuss a troop pullback from the Pangong Tso lake but that was left for an unspecified time in the future given that the situation was seen as complicated.

Monday’s talks are now expected to deal with cooling the tensions that have been inflamed after the 15 June clash and find a possible way to salvage the agreements reached on 6 June.

India on Sunday reset the rules of engagement with Chinese troops along the entire stretch of their 3,488km long border, with the Indian Army now given a free hand to deal with any provocation by China.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh approved the new tactical approach in a meeting he held on Sunday with Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and the three service chiefs, a person familiar with the development said.

