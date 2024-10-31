India, China armies exchange sweets at Ladakh border on Diwali after complete disengagement: In Pics

Diwali 2024: A few pictures showed the Indian and Chinese sides exchanging sweets in the border area in Ladakh, just a day after the two sides completed the disengagement process.

Livemint
Published31 Oct 2024, 03:53 PM IST
The exchange between the Indian and Chinese Armies took place at several border points in Ladakh.
The exchange between the Indian and Chinese Armies took place at several border points in Ladakh.(ANI)

Indian and Chinese Army troops exchanged sweets at various border points in the Ladakh sector on the occasion of Diwali on Thursday. A few pictures showed the two sides exchanging sweets in the border area, just a day after the two sides completed the disengagement process.

The exchange between the Indian and Chinese armies took place at Hot Springs, Karakoram Pass, Daulat Beg Oldi, KongkLa and Chushul-Moldo border meeting point in Ladakh on the occasion of Diwali, news agency ANI reported.

The exchange of sweets came days after India and China agreed on patrol arrangements along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at the India-China border. Earlier on Thursday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that the disengagement process in LAC (Line of Actual Control) in eastern Ladakh is nearly complete.

Also Read | India, China disengagement in Ladakh’s Depsang and Demchok completed: Sources

Singh said, “There have been talks between India and China at both diplomatic and military levels to resolve conflicts in some areas along the LAC. After recent talks, there has been a broad consensus to restore the ground situation...The agreement that has been reached also includes the rights of patrolling and grazing in traditional areas. Based on this consensus, the disengagement process is almost complete.”

Also Read | With thaw in India-China ties, TCI orders two cargo ships from Chinese shipyards

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of Bob Khathing Museum in Assam's Tezpur.

Credit: ANI via Indian Army

On Wednesday, Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong said that it is natural for India and China to have differences as neighbouring countries but the important thing is how to handle and solve these differences. Xu Feihong was quoted by ANI as saying he is looking forward to smooth cooperation of between India and China in every field including politics, business and education.

Also Read | With thaw in India-China ties, TCI orders two cargo ships from Chinese shipyards
Soldiers of the Indian and Chinese Army exchange sweets at Hot Springs in Ladakh on the occasion of Diwali.

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

Earlir, Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi stressed that restoring trust along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) would be a gradual process, to return to the April 2020 status quo, highlighting the steps of disengagement, de-escalation, and buffer zone management as crucial for easing tensions between the two nations. He further explained that the process will take place in phases, with each step aimed at reducing tensions.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:31 Oct 2024, 03:53 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaIndia, China armies exchange sweets at Ladakh border on Diwali after complete disengagement: In Pics

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Power share price

    440.05
    03:58 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    12.9 (3.02%)

    Hindalco Industries share price

    686.05
    03:47 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -1.6 (-0.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.65
    03:43 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -0.3 (-0.2%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    182.25
    03:54 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    4.7 (2.65%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,331.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    42 (3.26%)

    Suven Pharmaceuticals share price

    1,304.70
    03:27 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    30.65 (2.41%)

    Gillette India share price

    9,970.40
    03:50 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    210.65 (2.16%)

    Fortis Healthcare share price

    626.10
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    11.85 (1.93%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Five Star Business Finance share price

    712.45
    03:49 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -51.7 (-6.77%)

    Aditya Birla Capital share price

    203.20
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -12.1 (-5.62%)

    PCBL share price

    410.80
    03:53 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -22.45 (-5.18%)

    Balrampur Chini Mills share price

    627.35
    03:59 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    -31.35 (-4.76%)
    More from Top Losers

    Cipla share price

    1,553.20
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    135.75 (9.58%)

    Rainbow Childrens Medicare share price

    1,612.25
    03:57 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    130 (8.77%)

    Doms Industries share price

    2,781.00
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    205.4 (7.97%)

    Jubilant Pharmova share price

    1,220.50
    03:29 PM | 31 OCT 2024
    87.15 (7.69%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      81,185.00710.00
      Chennai
      81,191.00710.00
      Delhi
      81,343.00710.00
      Kolkata
      81,195.00710.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.