India, China begin ninth round of talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh border dispute

NEW DELHI: The ninth round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China began on Sunday that were expected to focus on working out a phased disengagement and de-escalation along the dis­puted border in Eastern Ladakh.

Sunday’s talks were taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control opposite Chushul which is one the Indian side of the LAC.

The Indian delegation is being headed by Lt. General P.G.K. Me­non, the General Oﬃcer Commanding of the Leh based 14 Corps which overseas the security of Ladakh.

During a previous round of talks in November, oﬃcials had said both sides were possibly near an agreement on ﬁnalising a phased withdra­wal plan of tens of thousands of troops and equipment of both sides ranged against each other. But subsequently, there was no progress reported in clinching the agreement.

So far the two sides have agreed to ensure they do not move more troops to the frontline and that they will “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground."

Addressing his customary press conference ahead of Army day on 15 January, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold its positions for as long as it takes to achieve “national objec­tives". He had also indicated some redeployment of troops and strike elements from present positions to the northern border.

On Saturday, in a warning to China, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality)."

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via