Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India, China begin ninth round of talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh border dispute
The Indian delegation is being headed by Lt. General P.G.K. Me­non, the General Oﬃcer Commanding of the Leh based 14 Corps which overseas the security of Ladakh.

India, China begin ninth round of talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh border dispute

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST Elizabeth Roche

  • The bilateral senior military-level talks on Sundat are taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control
  • During a previous round of talks in November, oﬃcials had said both sides were possibly near an agreement on ﬁnalising a phased withdra­wal plan of troops

NEW DELHI: The ninth round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China began on Sunday that were expected to focus on working out a phased disengagement and de-escalation along the dis­puted border in Eastern Ladakh.

NEW DELHI: The ninth round of talks between senior military commanders of India and China began on Sunday that were expected to focus on working out a phased disengagement and de-escalation along the dis­puted border in Eastern Ladakh.

Sunday’s talks were taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control opposite Chushul which is one the Indian side of the LAC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, China begin ninth round of talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh border dispute

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST

India, China to hold 9th round of military talks today amid border row: What to expect?

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST

India records 14,849 new covid-19 cases, more than 15 lakh people vaccinated

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Don't reveal Aadhaar and OTP to fraudsters calling for vaccines: Centre alerts senior citizens

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST

Sunday’s talks were taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control opposite Chushul which is one the Indian side of the LAC.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

India, China begin ninth round of talks to resolve Eastern Ladakh border dispute

1 min read . 10:49 AM IST

India, China to hold 9th round of military talks today amid border row: What to expect?

1 min read . 10:34 AM IST

India records 14,849 new covid-19 cases, more than 15 lakh people vaccinated

1 min read . 09:56 AM IST

Don't reveal Aadhaar and OTP to fraudsters calling for vaccines: Centre alerts senior citizens

1 min read . 09:45 AM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The Indian delegation is being headed by Lt. General P.G.K. Me­non, the General Oﬃcer Commanding of the Leh based 14 Corps which overseas the security of Ladakh.

During a previous round of talks in November, oﬃcials had said both sides were possibly near an agreement on ﬁnalising a phased withdra­wal plan of tens of thousands of troops and equipment of both sides ranged against each other. But subsequently, there was no progress reported in clinching the agreement.

So far the two sides have agreed to ensure they do not move more troops to the frontline and that they will “refrain from unilaterally changing the situation on the ground."

Addressing his customary press conference ahead of Army day on 15 January, Indian Army chief Manoj Mukund Naravane had said that the Indian Army was prepared to hold its positions for as long as it takes to achieve “national objec­tives". He had also indicated some redeployment of troops and strike elements from present positions to the northern border.

On Saturday, in a warning to China, Indian Air Force (IAF) chief Rakesh Kumar Singh Bhadauria said, "If they (China) can get aggressive, we will also get aggressive. We have full preparations (to meet any eventuality)."

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.