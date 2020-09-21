India, China begin sixth round of talks at senior military commanders level

NEW DELHI: India and China began the sixth round of talks at the level of senior military commanders on Monday seen as crucial in testing whether a five point agreement – arrived at jointly between foreign ministers of India and China earlier this month that set the stage for a seeming truce -- can be carried forward.

In a rare development, the Indian delegation to the talks included Naveen Srivastava, joint secretary in the Indian foreign ministry who heads the China desk. The previous rounds of talks at the level of corps commanders did not see the inclusion of a diplomat.

The Indian delegation, led by Lt General Harinder Singh of the Indian Army, also has Lt General PGK Menon. Menon is expected to take over from Singh next month as the head of the Leh based 14 Corps. Besides Singh and Menon, the Indian delegation included Maj General Abhijeet Bapat, Maj General Param Shekhawat and the head of the paramilitary Indo Tibetan Border Police Deepam Seth. The Chinese delegation was expected to be headed by Maj General Liu Lin of South Xinjiang Military region as on previous occasions.

The talks this time are taking place at Moldo on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control border in Ladakh.

“It is a crisis situation that we have at the border, one of armed stalemate" for four months, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. The options before India and China who have mobilized tens of thousands of troops is either to have a “full fledged war," a “localized war" or peace, he said. While armies are charged with the protection of territorial integrity, “foreign ministries’ business is to find a compromise," Kondapalli said. “This is unique situation. Whatever conclusions they (India and China) arrive at, they will do so in a cautious manner," he added.

The last round of military talks took place on 2 August and ended in a deadlock with the Chinese side reluctant to pull back from two areas — Finger 4 at Pangong Lake and Patrolling point 17A. In late August, the Indian army took commanding positions atop strategic mountains, reversing some of its initial disadvantages vis a vis the Chinese in Ladakh. There were also two incidents of firing of warning shots – the first time in over four decades.

At the talks, India is expected to insist that China must “withdraw from all friction points with timeline on de induction of mechanized and motorized division," a person familiar with the matter said. India will also seek the withdrawal of Chinese forces from Depsang plains in the west to PangongTso in the east besides the “free and unhindered access to Indian forces to all patrol points," the person said. New Delhi will push for both sides to “strictly follow the five point consensus decided by two foreign ministers at Moscow," the person said.

There is no question of meeting China half way, the person said in a reference to comments made by the Chinese ambassador to India Sun Weidong and others. “India has to maintain troops for protection of territory," the person said.

India will also seek “strict adherence to laid down protocol on troop strength at LAC," the person said adding that the delegation will push for “not just disengagement but also de induction."

