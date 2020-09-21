India, China begin sixth round of talks at senior military commanders level

“It is a crisis situation that we have at the border, one of armed stalemate" for four months, said Srikanth Kondapalli, a professor of Chinese Studies at the New Delhi based Jawaharlal Nehru University. The options before India and China who have mobilized tens of thousands of troops is either to have a “full fledged war," a “localized war" or peace, he said. While armies are charged with the protection of territorial integrity, “foreign ministries’ business is to find a compromise," Kondapalli said. “This is unique situation. Whatever conclusions they (India and China) arrive at, they will do so in a cautious manner," he added.