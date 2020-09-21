India, China begin sixth round of talks

The immediate task for the two delegations is likely to be to consider ways to disengage troops that are at some places seen as some 500 metres apart from each other. A violent clash between the two sides in June had resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese soldiers. While some disengagement of troops took place after the June clash, tensions mounted again after the Chinese side refused to move back from key places it had occupied along the north bank of the Pangong Tso lake. Late August, Indian troops secured vantage positions on five strategic mountains on the south bank of Pangong Tso, preempting a possible Chinese takeover. The moves led to tensions between the two countries with two incidents of shots being fired between the two sides – seen as the first in more than four decades.