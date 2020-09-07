India, China border cannot be delinked from rest of the relationship: Jaishankar

NEW DELHI: The state of the India China border cannot be delinked from the rest of the relationship, Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, adding that it will have an impact on the broader relationship between the two countries.

Jaishankar was speaking at the Indian Express’ “Express Adda" programme and his comments come on the eve of his visit to Moscow on Tuesday where he is slated to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday. The Jaishankar-Wang Yi meeting comes exactly a week after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe also in Moscow on the sidelines of a regional conference. Singh’s conversation with Wei was the first face to face interaction at the political level. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have spoken to Wang on the telephone in June and July respectively.

Ties between India and China have deteriorated rapidly since May when India detected intrusions into Indian territory by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA). The tensions were exacerbated by a violent clash between the two sides on 15 June in which 20 Indian soldiers and an unknown number of Chinese troops were killed.

In his response to a question on ties between the two countries, the minister said that India-China relations had grown despite issues relating to their undemarcated border in the past three decades – allowing China to clock enviable growth rates-- mainly because of the relative peace on their common border.

Describing the situation on the border as “very serious" since May, the minister said" “If peace and tranquility is not a given then it cannot be that the rest of the relationship continues" as before.

Both sides had signed agreements to ensure that there was peace and tranquility on the border, he said referring to pacts signed since 1993. If these were not observed, it raised important questions, Jaishankar said. It called for “deep conversations" at the political level, he added.

India’s demands included the disengagement of troops and de-escalation of tensions, the minister said.

“India and China must find mutual accommodation" which will determine whether this is the Asian Century or not, he said.

Describing the relationship as a complex one, Jaishankar said his responsbility would be to steer it in the right direction.

