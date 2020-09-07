India, China border cannot be delinked from rest of the relationship: Jaishankar

Jaishankar was speaking at the Indian Express’ “Express Adda" programme and his comments come on the eve of his visit to Moscow on Tuesday where he is slated to meet his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Thursday. The Jaishankar-Wang Yi meeting comes exactly a week after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe also in Moscow on the sidelines of a regional conference. Singh’s conversation with Wei was the first face to face interaction at the political level. Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval have spoken to Wang on the telephone in June and July respectively.