In a massive escalation of India-China border tension , at least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed during a "violent face-off" with Chinese troops across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Indian Army said.

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at stand-off location," said Indian Army.

"And exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation," stated Indian Army.

On Tuesday morning, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army had confirmed.

The Ministry of External Affairs had earlier said, "In late-evening and night of June 15, a violent face-off happened as a result of an attempt by Chinese side to unilaterally change status quo there. Both sides suffered casualties that could have been avoided had agreement at higher level been scrupulously followed by Chinese side."

The ministry also added that given its responsible approach to border management, India is very clear that all its activities are always within the Indian side of the LAC. "We expect the same of the Chinese side," it said.

Meanwhile, China had lodged a protest with India today over the violent face-off, which it claimed took place when the Indian personnel crossed the border line for "illegal activities and provoked and attacked Chinese personnel" leading to serious physical conflict.

The protest was "mentioned" during a meeting with Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Luo Zhaohui, Indian Ambassador here Vikram Misri said, according to PTI reports.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said earlier in the day that both sides suffered casualties in the violent face-off and the Chinese side departed from the consensus to respect the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Galwan Valley.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held two review meetings over developments in Eastern Ladakh during the day.





Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via