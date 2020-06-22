LAC row: Govt to expedite work on 32 road projects along China border

NEW DELHI: The Home Ministry on Monday reviewed progress on the construction of more than 30 roads along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) border with China, coinciding with crucial talks between senior military commanders of India and China to de-escalate tensions.

The review was undertaken by Sanjeeva Kumar, Secretary (Border Management) – the second in five days – underlining the government's resolve to upgrade roads in the region despite objections from China. China’s objections to India building a road on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and another off the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldie road towards the LAC are seen as trigger for the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in May. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed on 15 June in a violent faceoff, seen as the bloodiest between the two countries in 45 years.

The focus of the meeting was to speed up projects particularly 32 strategic roads in the region that were to be completed last year, a government official said. Besides Ladakh, projects in Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Uttarakhand were also reviewed in the meeting, the official cited above said. The home ministry meeting was attended by officials from the Border Road Organisation and others, the official added.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via