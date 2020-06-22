LAC row: Govt to expedite work on 32 road projects along China border

The review was undertaken by Sanjeeva Kumar, Secretary (Border Management) – the second in five days – underlining the government's resolve to upgrade roads in the region despite objections from China. China’s objections to India building a road on the banks of the Pangong Tso lake in Ladakh and another off the Darbuk-Shyok-Daulet Beg Oldie road towards the LAC are seen as trigger for the clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in Ladakh in May. Twenty Indian army personnel were killed on 15 June in a violent faceoff, seen as the bloodiest between the two countries in 45 years.