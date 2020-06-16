In a massive escalation of border tension, an Indian Army officer and two soldiers were killed during a violent confrontation with Chinese troops in the sensitive Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the Army said.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesman, while reacting to the news, Zhao Lijian said on Tuesday he was not aware of any incident on the border with India after the Indian army said one of its officers and two soldiers were killed in a "violent faceoff" there.

Here's what we know so far

> "It is time now for the government of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief," Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said.

> "Based on what I know, Chinese side also suffered casualties in the Galwan Valley physical clash," Hu Xijn, editor of the Global Times tweeted.

> Army Chief Gen MM Naravane’s planned visit to Pathankot military station has been cancelled: ANI

> RSS affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch today renewed its demand for an economic boycott of China and Chinese products in India.

> According to a report in PTI, no firing was involved in the incident. The soldiers died in stone-pelting by Chinese soldiers.

> Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to also participate in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's meeting with Chief Ministers via video conference today at 3 pm.

> Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and three service chiefs in the South Block here on Tuesday to review the current situation.

> Major Generals of India and China are talking to defuse the situation in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh and other areas after the violent face-off last night in which casualties have been suffered by both sides: Army Sources.

> Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane was to visit Kashmir on Tuesday morning but following the Monday night developments at Line of Actual Control, it was cancelled.

> China's Global Times rubbishes the reports about death of five PLA soldiers, "the official Global Times accounts have NEVER reported the exact casualties on the Chinese side. The Global Times CANNOT confirm the number at the moment," it said.

> It is perhaps the first such incident along the border with China that Indian armed forces personnel have been killed after a gap of nearly 45 years. Four Indian soldiers had lost their lives in an ambush at Tulung La in Arunachal Pradesh in 1975.

> The Army said there were casualties on the Chinese side as well but the extent of it was not immediately clear.

> Official sources said there was no firing between the two sides.

> A sizeable number of Chinese Army personnel transgressed into the Indian side of the de-facto border in several areas including Pangong Tso.

> China and Indian side agreed to resolve the bilateral issues through dialogue to ease the border situation and maintain peace and tranquility in border areas, China's Global Times quotes their Foreign Minister.

