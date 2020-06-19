India-China face-off LIVE updates: AAP, RJD not invited for PM's all-party meet

The all-party meeting , called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China is scheduled at 5 pm today.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of the massive military confrontation between India and China in over five decades that occurred between 15 and 16 June.

20 Indian Army soldiers were killed in a violent clash with Chinese troops in Ladakh's Galwan Valley. The Indian army said 18 soldiers were recovering at a hospital in Leh and 58 were in other hospitals. All are expected to rejoin duty in 7-14 days, it added.

According to a Mint report, ten Indian army personnel detained by China's People’s Liberation Army (PLA) after the "violent face-off" were handed over to the Indian side, a person familiar with the development said on Friday.

Here are the latest updates on the all-party meet:

> Earlier today, news agency ANI reported that 20 parties will attend the virtual meeting in which home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda will also be present. The defence minister had personally called and invited all leaders on behalf of PM Modi on Thursday, ANI further reported.

> However, Aam Aadmi Party have not been invited to the meeting as reported by PTI. AAP leader Sanjay Singh said the party has a government in Delhi and in Punjab, it is the main opposition party, but still the BJP does not want its opinion on such an important matter.

> Lalu Yadav's RJD was also not invited. Party chief Tejashwi Yadav tweeted asking why his party was not invited.

Dear @DefenceMinIndia @PMOIndia, Just wish to know the criteria for inviting political parties for tomorrow's #AllPartyMeet on #GalwanValley. I mean the grounds of inclusion/exclusion. Because our party @RJDforIndia hasn't received any message so far. — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) June 18, 2020

> All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi writes to PM Modi stating, "it is disappointing that my party was not invited to today's "All Party Meeting" on China border issue which was to be chaired by you."

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi writes to PM Modi stating, "it is disappointing that my party was not invited to today's "All Party Meeting" on China border issue which was to be chaired by you." pic.twitter.com/9RmyJLKg0g — ANI (@ANI) June 19, 2020

>West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend today’s meeting, news agency PTI quoted sources in the Trinamool Congress (TMC). Banerjee, the TMC chief, had on Wednesday said the Centre’s move to call the all-party meeting to discuss the situation was a right decision.

>Other prominent names include Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Left leaders Sitaram Yechury and D. Raja, DMK President M.K. Stalin, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United President Nitish Kumar will be attending the meeting via video conferencing along with other political party chiefs, reported PTI.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via