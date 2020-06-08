India-China border row may not end anytime soon, say analysts

“Both sides agreed to peacefully resolve the situation in the border areas in accordance with various bilateral agreements and keeping in view the agreement between the leaders that peace and tranquillity in the India-China border regions is essential for the overall development of bilateral relations," it said in a statement, referring to an understanding reached in April 2018 in Wuhan between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Xinping. “Both sides also noted that this year marked the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries and agreed that an early resolution would contribute to the further development of the relationship."