India-China border standoff has negated notions of 'asymmetry in power'

It could be (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s intervention. In the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), Russia and China have equal standing. The Chinese cannot say no to Russia because they are heavily dependent on Moscow for policies and coordination in relation to US, EU and Indo-Pacific. The (Chinese) climb down could also be due to the onset of winter. The temperatures in Ladakh at those heights can go to minus 40C and that is not conducive for human safety, forget preparing for a war. We have had a stalemate in Ladakh for four months now and these were the summer months. If you don’t have a result for your mobilization in summer, how can you expect it in winter? The question of success or failure comes with a big question mark in mountain terrain. India has a competitive advantage in mountain warfare—you saw what happened in Galwan valley (15 June, 2020). India came across as a formidable adversary. The Indian mobilization has been effective. It was reflected in the visits of Prime minister Narendra Modi and others to Ladakh; the defence minister (Rajnath Singh) was there and the Indian army chief (Manoj Mukund Naravane ) was there. From China side, we only know of a visit by the Chinese foreign minister (Wang Yi) to Tibet. At least, that is the only one made public. On the Indian side, the military was given a free hand, which bolstered their effectiveness, unlike previous governments, which intervened in military operation. This has emboldened the armed forces—there are no pressures on the military. There is coordination at various levels. All of which has helped the Indian Army put up stout resistance. Yet another reason for China to change its mind could be its ongoing tussles in South China Sea, East China Sea (with Japan over Senkaku islands), its battles with the US and Australia (on the diplomatic, trade and other fronts). If they face reverses on the Indian front, then it will have cascading effect in the Taiwan Straits as well as South China Sea, the East China Sea and all the other fronts I just mentioned.